Ninth NASS can’t champion national growth —Momodu

How do you think some of the thorny national issues carried over from 2019 into the new year may affect Nigerians?

There are many thorny national issues that the Nigerian State contended with in 2019 that we just exited. Nigerians will still have to grapple with the same issues in the current year. Such issues include the fraudulent electoral process, border closure, debate on fuel subsidy, Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping, rubber stamp National Assembly, debt portfolio, underperforming budget and many others. On the electoral process, though the 2019 general election may have come and gone, the horrors associated…





Source: Nigerian Tribune