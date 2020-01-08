Ondo set to conduct LG election, as Mega party calls for ODIEC chair resignation.

As the Ondo state set to conduct an election for aspiring local government chairmen and councillors in the state, the Chairman of Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN) Mr Biyi Poroye, on Wednesday, called for the resignation of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Prof. Yomi Dinakin.

Poroye who called for Dinakin resignation during a meeting with political parties and stakeholders in Akure, stated Dinakin is not competent to conduct the election saying there was no adequate preparation put in place ahead of the election.

Dinakin who said the meeting was called to intimate the stakeholders ahead the election said the local government election would be conducted on April 18,…