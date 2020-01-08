Over 30,000 PDP members defect to APC in Zamfara » Tribune Online

Over 30,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors were loyalists of Alhaji Ibrahim-Shehu Bakauye, former PDP governorship aspirant, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after his meeting with the former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari.

NAN further reports that Bakauye, a former legislator representing Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency from 2011 to 2015, was a PDP governorship aspirant in the 2019 general elections but lost to Governor Bello Matawalle in the primary.

The defectors led by former PDP factional Chairman in the state, Nasiru…