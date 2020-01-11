Pregnant woman crushed to death, as scores escape in bus accident

A pregnant woman was, on Saturday, crushed to death in a fatal accident involving a bus at the Coker junction along the Onitsha-Asaba Expressway in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The bus said to be on top speed reportedly lost control due to sudden brake failure, but occupants of the bus were said to have survived the accident.

The deceased pregnant woman was said to be standing by the road median waiting to cross to Ibuza side of the road when the bus rammed on her.

The busy expressway road is without a pedestrian bridge that could help to avert such tragedy in the area.

The bus with the reg. no. DT273B2B, was said to be headed from the Onitsha side when it ran over the deceased allegedly…