Help free my daughter, father of kidnapped AAU final year student begs IGP, Obaseki

Thomas Ojemire, the father of a kidnapped student, Faith, has made a passionate appeal to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to help to rescue his daughter.

Faith, a final year student of nursing at Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State was abducted at the gate of the state-owned institution on December 8 last year.

Thomas who was in deep pain wailed that he had to seek the help of the IGP and the governor as the Edo State Police seems not to be doing anything about the predicament of his daughter.

He said: “Ever since, the authority of the AAU has been silent about the matter and I feel bad about it because my daughter was…