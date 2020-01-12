Travails of the fire fighters » Features » Tribune Online

LATE last year, the harmattan season set in again bringing with it series of fire disasters across the country. In Lagos, there were fire disasters at the popular Balogun market on the Lagos Island; Super Plaza, a mall in Surulere area of the state; Tejuoso market in Yaba and Kara cattle market, on the border with Ogun State. The tragedies were not unexpected, but preparations, as always, were inadequate.

Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, was not spared of the seasonal fire outbreaks. Just a few days into the New Year, one family lost three children in a fire outbreak which occurred at Molete area of the city. Though no one could say precisely how the fire started, the children were…