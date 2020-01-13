Seventh Daudu Agaka installed in Ilorin

Seventh Daudu of Agaka community in the Ilorin emirate in Kwara state, Alhaji Hanafi Omotosho Kawu, has been installed.

The installation of the new Daudu Agaka at the Shitta Alimi Oroganloye ancestral ruling house at the weekend, featured Qu’ranic recitations, sermon, and lecture in conformity with traditions and in recognition of his kingship to

the Ilorin monarchy.

Describing his appointment as divine will, the new Daudu expressed gratitude to the Emir of Ilorin for giving him the opportunity to serve his people.

Alhaji Kawu Agaka, who expressed delight on his emergence as the seventh Daudu Agaka also promised to serve the community and Ilorin Emirate with sincerity of purpose.

Alhaji…