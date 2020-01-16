Buhari felicitates Chief Akande at 81 Tribune Online

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent felicitations to former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Thursday, the president wished the octogenarian longer years, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.

Buhari joined all members of the governing party, government and people of Osun State, family and associates of the elder statesmen in celebrating the virtues of selflessness and sacrifice he consistently projects.

He…