18-yr-old lady whose brother bathed with acid in Kogi cries for help

AN 18-year-old girl, Munirat Alhaji, who was attacked with acid by her own brother, has appealed to Nigerians to help her recover medically.

The girl, an indigene of Ojodu in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, is currently being treated at the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the victim’s brother, who was allegedly responsible for the attack, has been arrested by the police.

It was further learnt that the suspect blamed his mother for his inability to be successful in life after he consulted with a spiritualist.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on her hospital bed, Munirat said: “I was already asleep on that fateful day, August 28, 2019, at…