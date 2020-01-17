Gombe govt pays outstanding salaries of state tertiary institutions

As a proactive measure to curb intending industrial crisis in its tertiary institutions, Gombe state government has paid the outstanding salaries and arrears of all verified workers of the state tertiary institutions.

The affected institutions are Gombe State University of Science and Technology, Kumo, College of Education, Billiri, Gombe State Polytechnic, Bajoga, College of Health Technology, Kaltungo and College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Nafada.

This is sequel to the directive of the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya that all outstanding salaries of the said institutions be paid immediately by the state government.

Already, the staff of University of Science and…