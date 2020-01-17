Landlord docked for allegedly locking tenant out of apartment

A 37-year old house owner, Lawal Wasiu on Friday appeared in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for allegedly locking the gate against his tenant and denying him access to his apartment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Lawal, of 12, Akorede Orioke St, Ayegun area, Ibadan, was in court on a count charge of breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Foluke Adedosu told the court that Lawal allegedly conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

“On Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 2, Lawal allegedly locked the gate of his rented house against Afeez Olaniyi, his tenant, which prevented him from entering his apartment.