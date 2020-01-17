Thugs disrupt, injured six in Anambra market election

About 300 thugs believed to be in the payroll of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA, yesterday disrupted Auto spare parts market election, injured five persons including the electoral committee chairman of the polls at Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the trouble started in the early hours when accreditation of the voters was going on.

An eyewitness, who does not want to be mention in print, told journalists, that the thugs were led by the ASMATA President, one Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbaru, to the venue of the election.

“The chairman, who was not invited for the election, arrived the venue with his thugs and wanted…