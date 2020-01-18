608 repentant Boko Haram members currently undergoing rehabilitation ― Military

The military authority said no fewer than 608 repentant Boko Haram insurgents are currently undergoing De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) Programme by Operation Safe Corridor (OSC) at Malam-Sidi, Gombe State.

Brig-Gen. Musa Ibrahim, Commandant DRR Camp OSC made this known when the Managing Director, North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mr Mohammed Alkali, visited the camp on Saturday.

He said 14 of the repentant insurgents were foreigners from Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic.

Ibrahim said: “From inception, we received 893 out of which 286 graduated and were returned to their respective states and countries for reintegration’’.

He said the personnel in the…