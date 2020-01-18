We’ll deal with all threats » Latest News » Tribune Online

AGAINST the background of the Federal Government’s decision to declare South-West’s security outfit codenamed Amotekun illegal, President Muhammadu Buhari met with service chiefs on Friday, at the end of which they vowed to deal with threats and keep the country safe.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, who briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, called on Nigerians to support the security forces rather than do anything that negates the approved community policing.

He said the meeting was called to evaluate what the armed forces as well as other security and intelligence agencies are doing to ensure that the territorial integrity of the country…