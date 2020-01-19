Barack Obama eulogises wife as she turns 56 » Tribune Online

Former U.S. President Barack Obama sent birthday wishes loaded with heartwarming praises to his wife Michelle Obama on her 56th birthday.

This was in a love note he shared both on his Instagram and Twitter handles with a series of photo booth-style pictures, which had him and the former first lady gushing over each other.

He wrote: “In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!”

The four photos showed the pair, who were married in 1992, goofing off in a photo booth. One snapshot shows the former President of the U.S giving his wife a peck on the cheek. He throws up a peace sign in another.

Michelle Obama’s birthday comes just days after the couple celebrated…