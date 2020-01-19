Coalition of unions expresses confidence ahead of Supreme Court judgement

Ahead of the Supreme Court judgement in the Gubernatorial seat of Bauchi State between the immediate past Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the sitting Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a coalition of unions in the state has expressed confidence in the Panel of Justices of the court to be fair and just in their judgment.

The Coalition, led by Abdulkadir Alinbaba, while addressing Journalists at the NUJ Press Center on Saturday, declared that Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir was duly elected by the majority of the people of the state who he said were dissatisfied with the performance of the past APC led…