FG promises to complete pending projects in oil-producing states

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to resume work on all pending infrastructural projects across oil-producing states.

Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has lauded communities hosting its projects for their support and promised to resume work on pending projects.

The Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Olusola Adesola gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Owerri after conducting a two-day inspection of projects in Imo State.

Some of the projects inspected include; the rehabilitation of the Okpuala-Igwurita and Owerri-Elele roads; Skills acquisition centre at…





Source: Nigerian Tribune