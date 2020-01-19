Gani Adams urges SouthWest monarchs’ support for Amotekun

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has enjoined traditional rulers in the SouthWest to throw their weight behind the Western Nigerian Security Network codenamed: “Operation Amotekun” to enable the outfit to see the light of the day.

Adams made the call on Sunday in a release made available to newsmen, noting that it was obvious that since the launch of the security outfit, crimes being perpetrated in the zone had diminished and gradually going into extinction, hence, the need to ensure its sustenance on a permanent basis.

Aare Adams equally enjoined all House of Assemblies in SouthWest to pass into law the establishment of the security outfit, within two weeks “like…