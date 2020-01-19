I’ll continue to support humanity with my wealth ― Adebutu

The Odole Oodua, Sir Kensington Adebutu, has vowed to use his resources to support noble cause and ventures that would improve the well-being of the citizenry.

He said this on Saturday in his acceptance speech shortly after his investiture as a first honorary member of the famous Abeokuta Club, during the 45th President Party of the Club in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The pool magnate said the honour done on him would spur him the more to contribute his quota to the development of humanity.

He enjoined government to support social clubs like Abeokuta Club while promising maximum support for the Club which only admits indigenes of Egba extractions only.

Adebutu said: “I very much…