Joshua presents belts to Buhari in UK » Latest News » Tribune Online

Reigning unified world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, on Saturday officially presented his IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO titles to President Muhammadu Buhari.

It will be recalled that Joshua had in a rematch last December in Saudi Arabia defeated Andy Ruiz by unanimous decision, six months after he lost to the Mexican-American by a knockout in the seventh round.

The British-Nigerian celebrated his recent victories with the President on Saturday when Buhari met with some Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.

The 30-year-old boxer prostrated before President Buhari, during the meeting in line with the tradition of the Yoruba cultural group.