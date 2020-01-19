Lack of foreign investments denying youth employment ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has observed that the lack of foreign investment is denying employable young persons the opportunity to work in the country.

In an article titled “A new case for a Commonwealth based on trade,” made available to the media in Abuja on Sunday, he said greater United Kingdom engagement with Nigeria will bring jobs in untapped sectors.

He said: “For my country, greater UK engagement in its economy would bring jobs to under-tapped sectors, such as agriculture and manufacturing. Millions of highly skilled, English-speaking but underemployed young people, are eager to work but without the opportunities that foreign investment can bring to create jobs and build…