Pandemonium as pipeline explodes in Lagos » Latest News » Tribune Online

A pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has exploded in the Oke-Ode area of Abule-Egba, Lagos State, causing chaos in the area.

The sad development which occurred Sunday evening was said to been caused by vandals, who, in a bid to steal fuel broke the pipeline in a bid to steal fuel.

Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Oluwafemi Okeosanyintolu, said, “There is a fire incident at Oke-Odo. We are already coordinating.”

Corroborating his claim, the Director-General, Lagos State Fire Service, Magret Adeseye, said, “Yes, a fire incident is ongoing.

“Three of our stations are present at the scene of…