PDP condemnation of Supreme Court, recipe for anarchy ― APC governors

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has expressed concern over the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) condemnation of the judgement of the Supreme Court which upturned the electoral mandate of its candidate in last March governorship election, Emeka Ihedioha and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Certificate of Return to the […]
Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has expressed concern over the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) condemnation of the judgement of the Supreme Court which upturned the electoral mandate of its candidate in last…
Source: Nigerian Tribune