Rep member, Onuigbo, calls for improvement in women’s participation in renewable energy sector

The member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State and Vice President(Africa) of Global Legislators Organization for a Balanced Environment(GLOBE) International, Hon Sam Onuigbo, has called for enhanced action towards increasing women’s participation in the renewable energy sector

The participation of women will address the issues of Climate Change, while also empowering them economically.

Hon Onuigbo said this during his presentation on the topic “Measures to improve women’s engagement in the renewables sector”, at the just concluded International Renewable Energy Agency(IRENA)’s Legislators Forum during the 10th Assembly in Abu Dhabi, United…