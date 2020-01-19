Security is an exclusive preserve of FG —Minister » Latest News » Tribune Online

MINISTER of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Tambuwal, has described security of the nation as the full and exclusive responsibility of the Federal Government.

He disclosed this while commenting on the new security outfit organised by governors of the South-West states, code-named Operation Amotekun, saying “security is an exclusive preserve of the Federal Government, though voluntary contribution from any quarter, especially the state governments, can be welcomed.”

The minister, who was speaking with journalists in Sokoto on Saturday, however acknowledged “the invaluable assistance of the state governments and other key stakeholders.”

But he also said firmly that “there should be…