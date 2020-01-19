Supreme Court to deliver judgment in Kano, Sokoto guber appeals Monday

The Supreme Court will on Monday deliver judgment in the appeals challenging the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State as well as Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

The apex court presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, fixed the date after arguments have been taken from the lawyers involved in the legal battle.

The appellant in the case of Kano State, Abbah Kabir Yusuf, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had, through his counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), asked the Supreme Court to nullify the election that brought Ganduje to the office on the ground of the illegality of the election.

Awomolo in…