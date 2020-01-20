3 killed, many injured as stand collapses in Ethiopian ceremony » Tribune Online

At least three people have died in Ethiopia after a wooden stand collapsed during a major Orthodox Christian celebration.

Dozens more are injured and some reports put the death toll at 10.

The stand was inside the Emperor Fasilides Bath where thousands were commemorating the baptism of Jesus for the Timkat festival in Gondar.

The Ethiopian News Agency reported that more than 15,000 foreigners were attending the celebration.

A journalist uploaded a photo of the stand just minutes before it collapsed, showing what appeared to be a weak structure.

Samuel Baheru, who travelled to Gondar for Timkat from the capital Addis…