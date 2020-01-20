Benue govt converts institutions to Polytechnic » Tribune Online

The Benue State Executive Council on Monday, approved the conversion of Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies, ATCAPS, Makurdi to Akawe Torkula Polytechnic, ATP, Makurdi.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mr. James Agbo said that the Council also approved the conversion of Akperan Orshi College of Agriculture, Yandev, AOCAY, to Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Yandev, AOPY, Yandev.

According to Agbo, the Executive Council meeting was presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Agbo said, ‘the decision of Council to convert the two institutions to polytechnics is to enable them to meet accreditation requirements set by…