BREAKING: Abule Egba fire finally put out at 3:30 am as NNPC officials seal up ruptured pipeline

The fuel pipeline fire that rocked Abule Egba area of Lagos on Sunday and killed three persons including a boy had finally been put out by men from fire service stations from both the Federal and Lagos State governments by 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

The officials from the Nigerian National petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from Mosimi Sagamu in Ogun State had also finished sealing up of the spot of the ruptured pipeline where the fuel had been stolen 30 minutes earlier.

They all left…