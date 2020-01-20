Court remands 3 unemployed men in custodial centre for alleged robbery

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded three unemployed men at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre.

They were remanded for allegedly robbing a couple of their belongings that included an unregistered Toyota Matrix car at a gunpoint.

The chief magistrate, Mrs O.A. Layinka, refused to listen to the defendants’ plea.

She ordered them to be remanded at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre until Feb. 10 when it would have received legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) office.

The defendants: Shola Fabiyi, 36, Amos Ajayi, 20, and Akeem Lukman, 20, who are unemployed, reside in Mushin area of Lagos…