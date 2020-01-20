DPR seals five petrol, gas stations in Kogi for adjusting pumps

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Kogi office, has sealed three petrol filling stations for adjusting their pumps to dispense fuel below the approved quantity.

Controller Operations, Kogi Field Office of DPR, Mr Idris Mohammad, who led a team of operatives and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during the raid, said the filling stations were defrauding unsuspecting customers.

Mohammed said the office had realised that apart from defrauding unsuspecting customers through pump meter adjustments, most of the stations were operating illegally without operating licences.

At Ajaokuta, the team sealed off and ordered the arrest of the Manager of Binmanda…