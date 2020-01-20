



Tribune Online

Fire razes shops in Kano market, one escapes death

The Kano State Fire Service, on Monday, confirmed that four shops were destroyed by fire at Kofar Ruwa Yan-Rodi Market in Dala Local Government area.

The service said in a statement that the cause of the fire, which occurred on Sunday at 10:49 p.m., was unknown, but an investigation had begun.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammad, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the fire service, confirmed the fire in the statement made available to newsmen in Kano.

“We received a distress call on Sunday at about 10:49 p.m from Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) that there is a fire outbreak at the market.

”We quickly sent some personnel and…





Source: Nigerian Tribune