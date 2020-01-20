Governor Ganduje extends hands of fellowship to opposition

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on the opposition to join hands with him towards developing the state.

Ganduje made the call in a statement signed and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abba Anwar on Monday in Kano.

“We thank Allah for making it possible for the Supreme Court to reaffirm our victory after the Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal judgments.

“We also thank Kano people for their peaceful conducts throughout the litigation period,” Ganduje said.

He also commended all the people who actively participated in prayers for his victory.

“Whoever believes and depends on Allah, will always see light at the…