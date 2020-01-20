Maximum Achievement » Book Review » Tribune Online

One of the greatest books that I have ever read, and that has had the most significant impact on my life, is a book called Maximum Achievement by Brian Tracy. In fact, it is the only book that I recommend to people just starting out on their personal development journey. It is the kind of book that, if you only read one book this year, read this one.

The book is split up into 12 chapters. In each one of the 12 chapters Brian Tracy goes through the different areas of your life that you need to master in order to live a happy and fulfilled life.

The chapters are as follows: Make Your Life A Masterpiece, The Seven Laws Of Mental Mastery, The Master Program, The Master Mind, The Master Skill,…