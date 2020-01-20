



NANS to Shaibu: Retrace your steps on Obaseki, Oshiomhole feud

The leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for an amicable resolution of the political rivalry between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, allegedly fuelled by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.

The student body is worried that the lingering crisis between the duo, especially the roles played by the Deputy Governor, is sparking anger among the comrades in the country, which if not resolved would negatively affect future aspirations of others in the struggle.

Public…





