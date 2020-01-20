



Northern Youth Forum appoints Bowen VC as ‘Garkuwan Matasan Arewa’

Northern Youth Progressive Forum Northern has appointed Bowen Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joshua Ogunwole as the ‘Garkuwan Matasan Arewa’.

The appointment, a traditional title which is the shield of the northern youths has taken effect immediately.

Speaking at the official presentation of the title at the university’s Council Chamber, the President of the forum, Abdul Malik Attahiru stated that the forum considered Professor Ogunwole for the title, because of his consistent support for youth development in Nigeria.

According to him, Professor Ogunwole has been in the vanguard of promoting the economic and…





