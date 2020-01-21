The menacing grip of depression and suicide » Opinions » Tribune Online

THE steadily increasing count of the people we are losing to suicide should tell us about the extent of the depression epidemic we are facing in this country. Virtually every week, we are inundated with the grisly report of yet another soul who decided to end it all for not being able to cope going forward. Depression, the dreaded elephant in the room, has become our common enemy. We just do not know how many in our population are plagued by the debilitating mental issue even as we all pretend that all is well. And yet we have a society that is deeply suspicious of acknowledging mental health as an important aspect of life. We prefer to assume that everybody can cope with whatever is…