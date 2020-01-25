



Tribune Online

Buhari attends niece’s wedding in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday attended the wedding (Nikkah) of his niece, Hajiya Hadiza Lawal, at the National Mosque, Abuja.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said the president blessed the bride and her new husband Muhammad Tukur Ibrahim.

It said clerics used the opportunity to pray for peace and stability in the country.

In his sermon, the Administrator of the National Mosque, Ambassador (Professor) Shehu Galadanchi preached the virtue of love among humanity, urging obedience to Allah.

He also…





Source: Nigerian Tribune