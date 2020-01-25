Rep member, Abejide, doles out N75m WAEC fees to constituents

The Member representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives,

Honourable Leke Abejide, on Saturday, doled out N75m for secondary school students sitting for this year’s West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Speaking at the occasion at Isanlu, in Yagba East Local Government of Kogi State, Honorable Abejide declared that the gesture covered both Public and Private Secondary schools across the three local governments in the constituency.

Honourable Abejide also announced that from this academic’s session, the gesture would be extended to all JSS 3 students in…