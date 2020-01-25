



Tribune Online

Seyi Tinubu inducted into Hall of Fame of serial entrepreneurs

Serial entrepreneur, Seyi Tinubu, has joined hundreds of young Nigerians making exploits and getting recognition for being hardworking and for creating a niche for himself in diverse entrepreneurial activities within and beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Another feather was added to his cap with an induction into the 2020 Fellowship Hall of Fame of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Managers and Politics, a Ghana-based organisation known to honour hard-working young entrepreneurs and professionals that had made an impact on the society.

The delegation headed by Dr. Richard Kpoku-Aquarte in his speech…





Source: Nigerian Tribune