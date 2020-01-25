We’ll defeat Boko Haram no matter how long it takes —Buhari » Latest News » Tribune Online

President Muhammadu Buhari has asserted that because Nigeria fought and won a civil war, it will also win the Boko Haram war no matter how long it takes.

He said if the nation could go through a 30-month civil war and be reorganised, there should be no doubting the capacity to put things in order in the North-East ravaged by a 10-year-old war.

Speaking while receiving the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, at the State House, Abuja, President Buhari said: “If we were capable to fight a 30-month civil war and reorganise our country, I wonder why people are thinking that Nigeria cannot do it.

“I assure you of Nigeria’s commitment to enhance and…