Port Health places seaports on red alert

THE Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health as stated that the nation’s ports are all on red alert following the spread of the deadly Coronavirus from China to other countries in the world.

It will be recalled that the virus has been detected in Cote d’Ivoire, one of Nigeria’s neighbours in the Gulf of Guinea.

Responding to inquiries on the matter by the Tribune Online, an environmental health officer of the Port Health Services who simply identified himself as Mr Adeboyejo, stated that once there is any sign of the virus in any Nigerian port, the Center for Disease Control would be immediately alerted.

Mr Adeboyejo, who is attached to the Port Harcourt port in Rivers…