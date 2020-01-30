Omo-Agege tasks youths on good use of social media

Regarding the good use of social media, Nigerian youths have been tasked by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege to deploy the power of the media to positive use to effect leadership change in the society, rather than the practice of pulling down their leaders.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege gave the charge on Thursday, in Abuja while playing host to the African Biblical Leadership Initiative (ABLI).

The delegation was led by a former Minister of Information and Professor of history, Jerry Gana.

Omo-Agege counsel is contained in a statement signed by Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the Senate.

While…