Time for Buhari/Osinbajo’s intervention » Opinions » Tribune Online

The challenges of our security infrastructure are the concern of us all and not just those in government but all of whom are concerned about the peace and harmony of our nation. –Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

THERE is relative calm in the air across the country, especially in the South-Western region of Nigeria, following an agreement reached by the Federal Government and the six governors of the region on the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) code-named Amotekun. The security intervention project, initiated by the Seye Oyeleye-led Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, an offshoot of Oodu’a Investment Company Limited, was…