Buhari praises Ouattara for stabilising Côte d’Ivoire  » Tribune Online

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised President Alassane Ouattara, of Côte d’Ivoire for leading an inclusive administration and stabilising the country.

The president made the remark while receiving the outgoing Ambassador of Cote D’Ivoire to Nigeria, Ambassador Toure Kone Maman, at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

While observing that Ouattara was managing the West African country well, he said: ‘‘He has stabilised the country. His inclusivity, generosity of mind and patriotism in managing the country are paying off.”

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the…