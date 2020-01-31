Court reinstates eight permanent secretaries sacked by Wike in Rivers

The National Industrial Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa on Friday voided the sack of eight Permanent Secretaries by Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rivers government in 2015 sacked eight permanent secretaries, the state Head of Service and the Accountant General, among others.

The Permanent secretaries are Samuel Woka, Kadilo Brown, Augustine Orlu-Orlu, Muka Nwikosi, Minabelema Michael-West, Ngozi Abu, Kingsley Hart and Mrs Justina Jumbo.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Basha Alkali, described the sacked as unconstitutional, null and void since it did not follow the set down procedures in the public service.