FG sets up committee on bitumen exploration » Tribune Online

The Federal Government, on Friday, set up a committee to work out modalities on the exploitation and exploration of bitumen resources in the country as part of the administration’s efforts to diversify the economy.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, who inaugurated the 9-man Committee on the development of Bitumen Resources, in his office in Abuja, said bitumen is an important component mineral resource needed for road construction that is in abundance, which the country can explore and exploit for economic development.

He disclosed that Nigeria has an estimated reserve of about 42.74 billion metric tons of bitumen along the States of Ogun, Ondo,…