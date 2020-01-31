



Girl-child education, health intervention: Gombe gov lauds UNFPA, Norwegian govt for support

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), as well as the Norwegian Government, have been commended for supporting girl-child education and implementing other healthcare programmes in Gombe State just as the State has enrolled 140,000 out- of- school children back to school.

The commendation was given by Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya while receiving in audience a joint UNFPA/ Norwegian Government delegation on a courtesy visit at the government house on Friday.

Inuwa Yahaya expressed satisfaction with the UNFPA supported projects’ impact in improving the lives of women…





