Norwegian govt, UNFPA partner Gombe to scale up girl-child education

Norwegian Government in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) are to partner in order to strengthen girl-child education and family health issues in Gombe State.

This was the outcome of collaborative review meeting held on Friday between Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of in his office, with the visiting Norwegian Government’s First Secretary, Mari Lundeby and the Deputy Representative of the United Nations Population Fund ( UNFPA), Erika Godson.

According to a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Governor, the discussions centred around strengthening partnership and collaboration between Gombe…