OAU Muslim graduates to honour 20 colleagues in Ilorin Feb 8 » Islamic News » Tribune Online

THE Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) will on February 8 honour 20 of its members for their achievements and contributions to the development of the association in 2019.

A statement issued by the association’s national public relations officer, Alhaji Mohammed Buari, said the ninth in the series of the event tagged ‘Honours Day’ will be held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Those to be honoured, according to the statement, include a head of service, four professors, eight Ph.D. holders, two permanent secretaries, two directors, a medical consultant, a chief medical director and a general manager.

The association named the head of service as Alhaja…